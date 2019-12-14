THERE’S nothing that quite says ‘Christmas’ like a trip to the pantomime, or a ‘Christmas musical spectacular’, in this case.

And the New Theatre Royal’s Nutcracker certainly didn’t disappoint.

Located in Guildhall Walk, the theatre isn’t one to be underestimated.

There were dozens of costume changes, West End-esque sets and talent by the bucketload.

The traditional plot was followed, with added songs and the occasional cheeky joke thrown in. It’s fascinating how many more adult references you pick up on when you’re watching as an adult.

As main character Clara Stahlbaum took a trip through the mystical lands inside Papa Drosselmeyer’s clock, and the entire cast put on a stunning performance, the audience was clearly engrossed.

Mum-of-two, Jess White, travelled from Chichester for the performance, which was the first pantomime she has been to since she was young.

She brought along her four-year-old daughter, Esme, who said: ‘It’s really good, my favourite part was the snowflake dancers.’

Mum Jess, 35, said: ‘It’s been really lovely. The chaps who play Drosselmeyer and the Mouse King have been really good and quite funny with cracking jokes and stuff. The lead girl has a phenomenal voice.

‘I wasn’t sure what to expect because I remember going as a child and I haven’t really been since, but it’s been really great. It’s nice to do something Christmassy, too.’

Caitlin Anderson, who plays Clara Stahlbaum, stole the show on several occasions, with her incredible set of lungs that could certainly hold a note.

Neil Jennings also impressed, bringing out the boos from the audience with his devilish character, the Mouse King, then showing off an impressive cleavage in a pair of fishnets and an orange wig as Mother Ginger.

They were closely followed by the incredible backing dancers, who certainly know how to keep up the energy and often drew the attention away from the main characters with their in-sync choreography

They even showed off their technical dance skills with a scene of entirely ballet dancing - tutus and all.

In just over two hours, the whole cast have the audience wowed, leaving them well and truly in the Christmas spirit.

The show runs until January 31, call the box office on 023 9264 9000 or visit newtheatreroyal.com