Office agency boosted with new appointment

A COMMERCIAL property team has strengthened its southern office by appointing new surveyor Oliver Hockley.

Oliver previously worked in Lambert Smith Hampton’s commercial property team in Langstone Technology Park, Havant, but has now moved to the firm’s Southampton office.

In his role as a surveyor, Oliver will complete on-the-job APC training and become a chartered surveyor.

Director of office advisory, Andy Hodgkinson said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Ollie to the team as we continue to lead the way during exciting and fast-moving times in the south coast office market.’