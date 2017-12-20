Office party stats revealed

A NEW survey has revealed that employees in Portsmouth splash out a staggering £144 on their office Christmas parties

Printerland.co.uk conducted a poll of 2,000 office workers and found that 35 per cent of Portsmouth employees are worried about getting too drunk and embarrassing themselves at their Christmas bash.

The research revealed that 67 per cent would rather not have a Christmas party, 17 per cent don’t like feeling forced to dance and 15 per cent admitted to flirting with their boss at their office do. Catherine Bannan, HR manager at Printerland.co.uk, said: ‘It’s great to see so many workers are set to enjoy the Christmas party.

‘Remember that you’ll still have to work with your colleagues after the party and any embarrassing errors you make are likely to be recalled – and laughed about – for years to come!’