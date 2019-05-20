Offices open in Whiteley business park to help firms thrive 

A NEW set of offices have opened near Fareham in a move that is set to help businesses to thrive.

Workspace provider Spaces has unveiled its 42,659 sq ft flexible hub at Whiteley’s Solent Business Park.

Split over three floors, the building provides a range of private offices, conference rooms and co-working spaces designed for corporate firms, entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Richard Morris, UK chief executive of Spaces, was delighted to open in Whiteley and said: ‘Spaces offers a new type of workspace for companies and individuals looking for a place to work flexibly and be inspired by other like-minded people. The space offers fantastic connectivity and premier features, within a scenic location - the newly developed community of Whitely has plenty to offer.’