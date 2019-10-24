Old horse box converted into rum bar for Halloween party at Southsea Castle

A TEAM of friends have converted an old horse box into a ‘rum bar’, which they will hire out for events.

The ‘Rhumba’ rum bar is the brainchild of friends and colleagues Yannick Rowe and Harrison Hart, who co-own HartRowe Electrical as well as Christian Cole, who owns Quay Building Services, Sam Archer, Sam Clark and Sam Udy, who have all helped with organising the event.

The Rhumba Rum Bar. 'Picture: Sarah Standing (221019-9753)

They used their combined trades to put the bar together from scratch, which they will now hire out for different types of events.

It will have a fully-stocked bar, which will focus on rum-based cocktails and drinks.

READ MORE: This 19th century pub on Hayling Island is looking for a landlord - here's how it could be yours

The organisers chose rum as they wanted to start a trend that is different to what’s currently out there.

Yannick said: ‘Everyone’s done gin now, people are moving away from gin, so something will take its place and that may be rum - and me and all my friends drink it so we thought “why not?”’

The bar will make its debut at the team’s Halloween party at Southsea Castle on Friday, October 25.

The sold-out event will welcome more than 400 party-goers to join in spooky celebrations at the historic landmark.

READ MORE: Theatrical cocktails will be served up as The Alchemist is set to open in Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

Run by Substance Events, the night will see 10 DJs performing throughout the castle, including in the tunnel and in the courtyard.

Event organisers Sam Archer and Sam Clark will both be DJing, as well as James Foster and Jamie Osborne.

The team will be handing out a £50 Rhumba voucher to the person wearing the best Halloween costume.

All of the people involved with the organising of the event, as well as the building of the rum bar are from the Portsmouth area.

Yannick said: ‘We’re trying to showcase local talent. There’s a lot of talent in Portsmouth that’s not got the recognition it deserves, so we’re trying to bring that into the party.’