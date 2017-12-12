One dog’s cancer diagnosis leads to pet food company

Have your say

When the Dalys’ family dog became ill with bone cancer, it led to a startling discovery and a savvy business idea.

Sharon Daly’s dog Herbie was given just one year to live, but after the family switched him to a raw diet, he made a rapid recovery.

Sharon’s son Tyler said: ‘We saw a huge improvement in his health and he lived for a further eight years.

‘We found that dried kibble contained known carcinogens. Mum decided to make raw dog food at home by mincing meat from the best suppliers in the region.

‘Removing the toxins and additives found in man-made, synthetic food had major benefits.’

Soon, Paleo Ridge Raw was born. The family found its small business expanding rapidly from day one, as friends began asking for extra batches for their pets.

Tyler said: ‘We moved into a converted barn in Droxford which had a small shop and space for manufacturing plus four freezers.

‘Hundreds of locals and their dogs would pop in to say hello. We offer 63 different options including beef, chicken, kangaroo and ostrich. All human grade cuts.’

The family has just moved into much larger premises in Waterlooville to meet demand.

‘The best thing about being based here is that there’s lots of land and countryside, so lots of dog walkers.

‘Our produce is manufactured, frozen and shipped from site to customers and trade buyers as far away as Scotland and the Channel Islands.

‘We now service 1,500 orders per month. We hope to expand further with a dream to sell in every major supermarket, but we want to keep our rural setting.’

The family loves hearing about the products’ benefits. Tyler said: ‘People share cards, reviews and pictures of their dogs to show how much happier and healthier they are.’