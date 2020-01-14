One in ten new mums set up their own businesses, study by Fareham firm finds

ADVANCES in technology are allowing more new mums to take their first steps into the world of business.

A study by Fareham-based Onecom shows that one in ten mothers who go back into employment after maternity leave are going on to set up their own companies.

One in four of these mumpreneurs say that improved technology and telecoms have made it easier to set up their own enterprises.

READ MORE: Beauty firm Liz Earle must pay Southsea mum £17,000 for sacking her while she was heavily pregnant

Of the working mums who returned to their jobs after maternity leave, 55 per cent said their employers gave them the flexibility needed to fulfil their roles as both an employee and a parent.

Parysa Hosseini-Sech, head of human resources at Onecom, said: ‘The pace of progress in telecoms and cloud computing means there are unprecedented levels of flexibility around how people work and from where.

‘We are seeing a lot of companies now embracing this and offering more flexibility, but many women are still choosing to set up their own business after having children to get the full flexibility and balance they need.

‘We feel more employers can take greater advantage of new technology to help ensure mothers returning to work after their maternity leave have the flexibility they so clearly need as working mums and to retain them in their talent pool.’

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.