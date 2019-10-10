One of Hampshire's most expensive homes is up for sale - take a look inside

Those searching for domestic bliss need travel no further than Langley, near Liss, where a property called Hampshire Gate is ready to open and reveal an idyllic opportunity.

Set in 1.24 acres of sylvan delight, the cottage most likely dates from the 1880s but was extended around 50 years ago to its current layout, which has resulted in versatile and flexible accommodation.

Hampshire Gate has a symmetrical frontage with a central pathway between lawns and leading to the main front door and porch. To the right hand side of the plot is a private paddock with field shelter and its own gateway from the adjacent lane. Located at the end of the lane via a gated entrance and surrounded by countryside, the property provides a good degree of privacy.

Although it feels delightfully remote, there are neighbouring properties on the approach lane, while commuting stations at Liss and Liphook are conveniently close, as is the A3 which gives ready access to the south coast and also to Guildford and London since the Hindhead Tunnel was opened.

However, the presence of a study in the more recent part of the cottage might easily persuade owners that working from home is a preferable option. On the other hand, the study is adjacent to one of the property’s two bathrooms, making it an ideal choice as a ground floor bedroom.

Living space is good, with a separate dining room just inside the front door that has an archway through to the well-equipped kitchen. Stairs from the dining room lead down to very useful cellar storage in the older part of the house.

The sitting room has an aesthetically pleasing open fireplace and opens into the snug, where French windows on the western side give access to the gardens. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes, and the second bathroom.

‘Hampshire Gate is a wonderful location with good commuting links and in an area served by a wide selection of state and private schools,’ explains Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire.

‘The surroundings are truly idyllic with the 50-mile Shipwrights Way passing the end of the drive as it wends its way from Alice Holt Forest to Portsmouth via Hayling Island, commemorating the route taken by timbers in the days when ships were built in Portsmouth Dockyard.’

- Guide price is £1.075m (EPC Band G). For more info, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on (023) 9327 7277 or email drayton@fineandcountry.com