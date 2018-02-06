Onecom announces major acquisition

Have your say

A TELECOMMUNICATIONS firm is on its way to hitting its £100m turnover target.

Onecom, based in Whiteley, has announced its acquisition of the customer base of Kent-based True Telecom, which recently entered into administration.

The firm will now add True Telecom’s 3,000 customers to its portfolio.

Darren Ridge, CEO of Onecom, said: ‘This deal ends a period of uncertainty for True Telecom customers, whilst delivering a significant volume of fixed-line and broadband accounts to our business.

‘It is our intention to support True Telecom customers to the very best of our ability in order to provide them with the value and quality of offering that have become synonymous with Onecom over the years.

‘Those joining us will immediately benefit from Onecom’s award-winning customer service and Unified Communications expertise.’