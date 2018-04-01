Operator announces new buses

Have your say

BUS operator First Solent has added three new vehicles to its Fareham to Gosport route.

The new Eclipse buses will feature premium wood-effect flooring and comfy seats ensuring customers travel in style on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) link.

The move comes after new ticketing machines last year, high-spec contactless payments, free Wi-Fi, USB charging points and the latest environmentally-friendly engine technology. Eclipse is used by more than two million passengers a year.

The new buses take First Solent’s total investment in the BRT scheme to £6.5m.