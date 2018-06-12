Optician opens new store at busy city supermarket

PEOPLE are being urged to ‘take their vision seriously’ as an optician has opened a store in a busy Portsmouth supermarket.

The new Vision Express at Tesco store, in Clement Attlee Way, officially opened its doors on Friday with a celebration led by Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

She cut the ribbon and joined the optical team to encourage people to prioritise their eye health.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘Eye health is a growing issue and I would encourage everyone to have regular eye tests and take their vision seriously.

‘I am proud to support this event and raise awareness among my constituents, especially those who drive, with research revealing there are almost 3,000 road casualties a year caused by poor driver sight.’

Research by the Eye Health Alliance shows that almost 6,200 people in Portsmouth are living with suspected glaucoma, one of the biggest causes of preventable sight loss worldwide.

Glaucoma affects the optic nerve, which carries information about what is being seen from the eye to the brain. As it becomes damaged, vision is lost. An estimated 600,000 people in the UK have glaucoma, yet research indicates half of those are undiagnosed.

The Portsmouth store is one of more than 200 Vision Express at Tesco outlets launching across the UK in 2018. Another store has also opened nearby in Havant on Solent Road.

Vision Express acquired Tesco Opticians at the end of 2017. The firm has also made a £1.5m investment into its Nottingham-based technical centre.

CEO Jonathan Lawson said: ‘This is a hugely exciting time for Vision Express and we’re delighted to welcome new team members to the company and provide a seamless eye health service to former Tesco optical customers.’