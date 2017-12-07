Opticians celebrating regional award

Have your say

A WATERLOOVILLE opticians is celebrating after winning a regional award for its customer care and staff attitude.

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care’s branch in Wellington Way won the company’s Branch of the Year award for the Southern region.

Branch manager Mike Gisborne said: ‘We’re delighted with the award. The whole team works well together to provide a professional and friendly service which customers appreciate.

‘It’s nice to get recognition for the hard work we put in to serve the people of Waterlooville.’

The award recognises the team’s customer care, general positive attitude and expertise.

Commenting on the annual awards, Scrivens Opticians chairman Nicholas Georgevic said: ‘The success of our business is thanks to the fantastic people who work in our branches to deliver a great community and customer focused service.

‘Congratulations to our Waterlooville branch, they are a worthy winner.’

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938.

It has 183 stores in England and Wales, with about 1,000 employees.