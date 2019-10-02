Owner of prosecuted Southsea restaurant bounces back with hygiene rating of five

A RESTAURANT owner who vowed to clean up his act after being prosecuted for poor hygiene has battled to win a top rating – for the first time ever.

Babul Miah was taken to court by Portsmouth City Council after its inspectors found mouse droppings at Bombay Express Balti House in Albert Road, in Southsea.

Babul Miah celebrates after earning his first ever five star hygiene rating at his restaurant, the Bombay Express Bali in Southsea.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010919-1)

They discovered the gruesome conditions in September 2017 and when Mr Miah appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court he vowed to win a five hygiene rating.

Business took a major hit after the prosecution that led to him being ordered to pay £4,249 in fines and court costs last year.

But now Mr Miah, who told magistrates he would earn a five rating, is delighted to show off his clean business.

It is the first time in 27 years of running the popular restaurant that he has won a five rating.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘I did promise the magistrates’ court I will try my best to get five, and that’s what I did.

‘The court exposure was a year ago now and obviously I had a zero when they closed me down to do it up.

‘I did it up, and then they gave me a three. I promised the court I’d reach five and I’ve done that.

‘From then the business went down. It has increased a little bit.’

Mr Miah, who has six full time members of staff, said he spent £20,000 in updating and cleaning the kitchen.

He said the unannounced inspection on September 11 proved his restaurant was clean.

‘I’m very pleased I kept my promise to the court and the to public,’ Mr Miah said.