OWNERS CELEBRATE AFTER TRANSFORMING WINE BAR INTO VILLAGE PUB

Have your say

TWO OWNERS are toasting the opening of their new pub.

Dizzie Bruce and Frank Dixie have spent weeks refurbishing a former wine bar in Wickham, transforming it into a traditional village pub.

Formerly The Wickham Wine Bar and Restaurant, located in Wickham Square, the establishment is now The Square Cow.

The manager of the new pub, Jason Cunningham, said the venue has been refreshed but old, much-loved features including the wooden beams surrounding the walls and ceilings remain.

The ‘cosy, friendly pub’ is proving to be a hit with residents who stopped in for the launch this week.

Frank said: ‘It was a fabulous evening and a huge success.

‘We had so many people in the bar, wanting to see what we have done with the place.’

The owners pulled in a local celebrity to open the establishment, NAME.

Biddy Benson, 101, is the longest living resident in Wickham.

Frank said: ‘She is a wonderful woman and the oldest in the area, so it felt really fitting that she open the site for us.

‘She has lived here for such a long time and seen so many changes in Wickham so we hope that she is impressed with our pub.’

The kitchen doesn’t open until Sunday, when the chef will be serving locals a traditional Sunday roast, but punters at the launch did not go hungry.

Frank added: ‘We provided scampi and chips for all of our guests.

‘At one point I was standing up there thinking ‘I can’t believe we’ve done it’. I’m over the moon.’

When The Square Cow’s kitchen opens this weekend, Frank has made sure that his favourite is on the menu.

He said: ‘We’re excited to give our customers delicious food and my personal favourite, the chicken pie, is sure to be a hit.

‘It will have chicken, mushrooms and anything else you want in it!’ he joked ‘I just need to ask the chef!’

The pub boasts ‘perfect pints’, delicious food and is offering a selection of over 25 gins.

Diners will be served by waiters whether they opt for lunch, dinner, drinks or just a coffee.

Frank said: ‘Everybody has been very patient so I want to say ‘thank you’ for all of your support.

‘We set out to bring a traditional pub to Wickham that has a welcoming, homely feel and I think we’ve achieved that.

‘We’re pleased as punch.’