Owners of South Downs pub worth £2.5m to call time at the bar - for good

The owners of a historic South Downs pub are set to hand over the keys to new landlords.

Sue and David Coxon have run the Fox Goes Free for more than 15 years, but put the pub on the market earlier this month – with a prospective owner expecting to pay upwards of £2,500,000.

The Fox Goes Free pub

The 400-year-old watering hole has hunting lodge origins dating back to the 16th century and was also the inaugural meeting place of the WI on November 9, 1915.

Current owners Sue and David Coxon bought it in 2004 but are looking to sell to focus on other business ventures.

Sue and David Coxon commented: “ We bought this beautiful pub 15 years ago for a change in lifestyle and we have thoroughly enjoyed every minute, working in this outstandingly beautiful countryside

‘The mix of business has brought us significant repeat patronage from both corporate and leisure customers and more importantly, our local residents who have supported us throughout our tenure.

‘There is enormous potential in the business going forward, which is best demonstrated by the current performance of the business, particularly during the summer months when actual takings can double trade which clearly demonstrates the headroom on capacity on both wet and food sales across the rest of the year.’

The pub has five letting rooms and still has many of its original features including oak beams, flint and brick walls, open fireplaces and sto ne flooring.

It also boasts a pub garden with views over the Levin Down, a National Trust site.