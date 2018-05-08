Paint donation a stroke of luck for local charity

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH’S newest Dulux Decorator Centre has gifted a local charity with £500 worth of paints and accessories.

The centre, on Admiral Park Industrial Estate, donated the gift to Portsmouth’s Two Saints.

The organisation supports the homeless and those at risk.

It helps people in the local area to build a brighter future by providing accommodation and support.

The donated paint and accessories will allow tenants to take an active role in transforming their flats into a much-loved home.

Robert Parr, store manager, said: ‘It was important to the team that we give something back to the local community,

‘We chose Two Saints because of the invaluable support they provide to local young people that are in need, from basic necessities like safe accommodation to education and training that will allow them to build a better life.’

The charity operates throughout the city and beyond. It also assists those experiencing mental ill issues.

Katherine Gladders, of Two Saints, said: ‘On behalf of everyone at Two Saints, I would like to say a very big thank you to Dulux Decorator Centre Portsmouth for its kind donation.’