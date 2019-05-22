Pair optimistic as they buy Waterlooville merchandise firm

TWO long-time employees of a specialist distributor of promotional merchandise in Waterlooville have clubbed together to buy the business.

Suzie Munday and Jennie Scott, who have been employed by Hambleside Merchandise for 15 years and became directors in 2014, bought the company from Grinterley Limited.

Suzie said: ‘This is a very exciting time for us all at Hambleside. We have an excellent team and owe our success to their hard work and dedication. Each and every one of them is a true advocate of our brand, delivering excellent standards of customer service to our client base.’

Hambleside Merchandise, which originally supplied diaries to the UK market, has been part of the Hambleside Group since 1975. Over the years its range has developed into promo merchandise, corporate incentives and branded clothing.