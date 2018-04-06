Parents’ woe with exam questions

FOLLOWING some surprising survey results, Explore Learning is inviting Year 4 students considering sitting an 11 plus entrance exam test to pay it a visit.

The firm, which has branch in Whiteley, revealed that parents struggled over 11+ style-questions, questions which thousands of pupils across the UK could face in entrance exams. Parents scored just one per cent pass rate in the survey’s 11+ test.

Around 10,000 parents took part in the campaign.

The average overall score of the mock test was just 61 per cent, equating to a one per cent pass rate.

Parents were quizzed on a range of subjects including grammar, verbal reasoning and mathematical reasoning. Relative clauses were the biggest hurdle, with 59 per cent of parents getting the questions in this section wrong.

Head of curriculum at Explore, Charlotte Gater said: ‘The curriculum has changed so much since parents were at school.

‘This is why we have open sessions with parents to give guidance on how to support children with the exams and show them what they can do at home.’