Park Gate supermarket picks its charity

A SUPERMARKET has chosen to support a charity that helps people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Customers and staff at Sainsbury’s in Park Gate picked the Countess Mountbatten Hospice Charity as its charity partner for 2018.

James Priestley, store manager, said: ‘We’re really excited to be working with Countess Mountbatten Hospice, supporting such a fantastic cause.’

Rachel Rawlings, corporate fundraiser for the hospice, said: ‘We’re delighted to be named the new local charity partner for Sainsbury’s Park Gate.

‘We’d like to thank everyone who voted for us, becoming the local charity partner will make a huge difference to us.’

The Sainsbury’s charity scheme is now entering its 10th year, with a launch weekend set to take place across stores from August 3.