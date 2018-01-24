Park is charging to the future with green initiative

LANGSTONE Technology Park is looking to a greener future with its recent installation of car charging facilities.

Eight Tesla Superchargers are now in place and ready for use at the park, which is managed by Fasset Ltd.

These Superchargers will allow drivers to charge their vehicle to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

It also makes Langstone the only Supercharger station within a 40-mile radius.

The team behind the business site are working to reduce the carbon footprint of both the park and the surrounding area, offering the chargers to both employees and the public for use, 24/7.

Other environmentally friendly initiatives in place at the park include a ‘Greenzone’ car share and electric car scheme.

The scheme was set up as an incentive to encourage employees to choose a more economical way of travelling to work. A representative at the site said that Langstone recycles as much as possible including WEEE waste, dry mixed, wood, metal, batteries and canteen food waste.

Any general waste produced by the park that cannot be recycled is sent to the Veolia plant in Portsmouth where it is burnt to create energy.

Fasset’s Client and Facilities manager Suzanne Watson said:

‘The new Tesla Superchargers are a great addition to Langstone Technology Park.

‘They support many other ‘green’ initiatives that we carry out onsite, and demonstrate our commitment to taking care of the environment whilst also encouraging employees at LTP to consider ‘going green’.

‘We are very fortunate to have these Superchargers which help us to promote a greener way of commuting for our tenants and visitors.’