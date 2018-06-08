Partners bid for sail success

Have your say

ALEX Thomson Racing has partnered with VPLP to design a new multi-million pound race boat.

The British sailing team are set to design and build a brand new IMOCA 60 racing yacht in preparation for the 2020-2021 round-the-world Vendee Globe Race.

VPLP Design, a French naval architectural firm, has been appointed to deliver the project.

The teams have already begun designing the vessel. Building is set to commence later this month.

Thomson came second in the previous race, which runs every four years. The win has put him as a favourite to scoop first place in the 2020-2021 race.

Alex Thomson said: ‘It’s vital that we put in place a team which has the expertise, and the passion, to deliver.

‘With the right minds and the right boat we can become the first British team ever to win the Vendée Globe.’