Parts manufacturer Polycast that makes Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy to move from Warsash site as it aims for expansion

Polycast, which manufactures a wide range of products in materials such as stainless steel and aluminium, is moving to new premises at Concorde Park, Segensworth.

Polycast has been based at Shore Road, Warsash since it was founded in 1943, but is now investing almost £2m to move its operations to create a new state-of-the-art foundry and machine shop.

The firm, which is the sole manufacturer of the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ ornament found on Rolls Royce cars, said it hopes the move will enable it to expand into new markets and grow its workforce.

It will create around five new positions, including apprentices, and plans to move into new markets – among them the manufacture of medical implants.

Managing director Andrew Martin said: ‘This is a major step forward to us. What we wanted from a new site was the “wow factor” and that’s what we got when we went to see these new units.

‘The site is less than three miles from where we were – our workforce is very local so we wanted to stay as close as possible. There’s better access to the motorway and perfect facilities for loading and loading, so it ticks all the boxes for us.

‘It will be a sad day when we leave our current site but we are moving in a very clear direction and this move sets us up for the next 10 or 20 years of the business’s life, enabling us to remain at the forefront of investment casting and putting the infrastructure in place for our success in new markets.’

Concorde Park is a speculative quality industrial and warehouse development completed this year by the developer Kingsbridge Estates. Polycast joins overnight parcel and delivery company Delivered, agricultural technology business Agform, tools and equipment specialist Key Blades and Fixings and car wrapping business Amigo Wrap as occupiers.

Rachel Lacklison, asset manager at Kingsbridge Estates, said: ‘There is a real buzz about Concorde Park, and to have reached 50 per cent occupancy just a few months after completion is testament to the outstanding quality of the scheme and its ability to meet the needs of a wide range of successful and growing businesses.

‘We are delighted to welcome Polycast to Concorde Park.’

Russell Mogridge, lead partner at Vail Williams, said that Concorde Park was experiencing ‘high demand.’

