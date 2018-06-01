Payment problems as Visa outage hits

Have your say

Shoppers have been left unable to pay for goods due to a Visa outage.

Queues developed at cash points as people tried to get money.

Responding to The News’ Facebook page, Tarah Puxty said: ‘Asda Gosport have been affected and their cash machines are empty.

‘Had to leave my trolley with staff whilst I drove to another cash machine.’

Kate Long said: ‘Sainsbury’s in Fareham.

‘They had to save my transaction and I had the option to pop outside to cash machine in carpark.’

She added: ‘Cash machine had a queue but still had cash at the time.’

A Paymentsense statement said: ‘There is currently a disruption of service in taking payments from VISA. It is affecting all payment providers across the UK and Ireland.’

A Visa statement said: ‘Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

‘This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

‘We are investigating the cause & working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.’