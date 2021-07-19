Personal trainer at Portsmouth's Village Gym teams up with nutrition company Prepped

Lois Bright, from Village Gym at the Village Hotel Portsmouth, with one of her classes

Pre-prepared meal business, Prepped, has joined forces with Lois Bright, from Village Gym at the Village Hotel Portsmouth, to offer free workout videos on its social media pages.

George Purnell, who runs Prepped contacted newly-qualified Lois, as he wanted to support up-and-coming personal trainers in the area.

He said: ‘I always like to support local talent, especially as they’re just starting out. At Prepped we work a lot with Village and have worked with some amazing personal trainers as a result, so it made sense to start the partnership with Lois.

‘It’s one of the best gyms in Portsmouth and we’re really pleased to be working with them and we’re keen to give more opportunities to personal trainers locally.’

Lois is also an ambassador for Prepped, meaning she uses her own social media platform to promote the brand.

She said: ‘Sunday is usually the day of the week that I spend preparing for the week ahead and I love Prepped because I can order on a Sunday and have your meals delivered on a Monday. As much as I try to cook meals myself, it’s so handy on days when I don’t have the time to be able to eat healthily with little preparation on my part.’

She will be featuring on the Prepped Instagram page offering free workout videos, motivation and advice for people who are interested in getting fit and healthy.

George said: ‘I know a lot of people are lacking motivation to keep healthy at the moment and getting back into the gym can be tough if you’re lacking motivation. We’ve introduced the workout videos so people can have that push to go to the gym and can have a ready- made workout for when they do. Lois’ videos will also teach people about correct form, so people can avoid injuries when getting back into things.

‘There’s also a lot of fitness content on social media, so we wanted to put something out there and promote someone that knows what they’re talking about, is fully-qualified and can offer genuine advice and support.’

Follow Lois and Prepped on Instagram at @preppedbykoop and @loispbright

