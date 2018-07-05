Pharmaceutical firm lends a helping hand

NINE volunteers from a pharmaceutical company gave up their time to undertake a variety of tasks at an archaeological site.

The team from Pfizer, in Havant, helped at Butser Ancient Farm in Waterlooville.

Pfizer takes part in monthly volunteering events around the Havant area organised by charity Community First.

Maureen Page, from Butser Ancient Farm, said: ‘The volunteers organised our enormous store of kindling wood for the fires in our houses, they washed down the walls in the corridor of our Roman villa in preparation for redecorating in true Roman style, and they helped us to paint the outside walls of the villa.

‘The group finished so much that they then went on to rebuild a fence for us.

‘Their work has meant that we are much further on with our project to improve the appearance of our Roman Villa to give our visitors a better understanding of how a home would have looked for Romans in this country.’

‘They were a lovely group to have here with us and we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for all their hard work.’