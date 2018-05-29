Phone giant to shut stores

Have your say

Nearly 100 Carphone Warehouse stores are to close this year as the retailer’s new boss pledges to ‘take action’ to tackle challenges in the firm’s troubled mobile phone unit.

Dixons Carphone has said it will shut 92 Carphone Warehouse standalone stores over the next 12 months as it grapples with changing consumer habits.

The company has two standalone stores in the Portsmouth area.

The stores are situated in Commercial Road and Palmerston Road, with other branches located in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville.

Hard-pressed consumers are holding on to older devices for longer and going ‘Sim-only’, which have dented the group’s performance.

However, the firm insisted that no jobs will be lost as staff will be offered the chance to move to larger outlets nearby.