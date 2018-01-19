Search

Phone shop moves into Cosham high street

Century 21 Mobiles has taken over the former Large and Large optians in Cosham
An expanding mobile phone accessories business has opened up a new shop in central Cosham.

Century 21 Mobiles Ltd has signed a 10-year lease on the High Street for which the quoting rent was £13,000 a year. Property consultancy Myddelton & Major negotiated a deal for the shop, which was formerly a branch of Large and Large Opticians, with a net sales area of 393 sq ft.

Myddelton & Major Partner Simon Lee said: ‘This expanding mobile phone accessories business was seeking new premises and this shop in central Cosham proved ideal.

‘Bristol-based Century 21 Mobiles Ltd is a prime example of enduringly popular businesses having continuing confidence in the high street market place.

‘This is a prominent town centre ground floor shop unit with excellent footfall and we had strong interest from a number of potential clients.’

Other multiple traders close by include Nationwide, H&T Pawnbrokers, M&Co, Card Factory, Greggs, Costa, Poundland and Subway.