Phone shop moves into Cosham high street

An expanding mobile phone accessories business has opened up a new shop in central Cosham.

Century 21 Mobiles Ltd has signed a 10-year lease on the High Street for which the quoting rent was £13,000 a year. Property consultancy Myddelton & Major negotiated a deal for the shop, which was formerly a branch of Large and Large Opticians, with a net sales area of 393 sq ft.

Myddelton & Major Partner Simon Lee said: ‘This expanding mobile phone accessories business was seeking new premises and this shop in central Cosham proved ideal.

‘Bristol-based Century 21 Mobiles Ltd is a prime example of enduringly popular businesses having continuing confidence in the high street market place.

‘This is a prominent town centre ground floor shop unit with excellent footfall and we had strong interest from a number of potential clients.’

Other multiple traders close by include Nationwide, H&T Pawnbrokers, M&Co, Card Factory, Greggs, Costa, Poundland and Subway.