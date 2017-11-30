Pick up top deals this weekend at Small Business Saturday

Have your say

SHOPPERS will get the chance to rake in deals from independent stores this weekend.

As part of Small Business Saturday, a selection businesses in The News area will give customers a host of exclusive offers on December 2.

It is hoped the Portsmouth City Council-backed scheme will boost the local economy.

The event will give shoppers free parking at Wootton Street and London Road in Cosham, Stubbington Avenue in North End, Ashby Place in Southsea and the Clarence Street car park in Landport.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Donna Jones, said: ‘We’re backing Small Business Saturday because we know the value of local independent companies.

‘They add character and colour to our shopping streets and they’re a crucial part of the city’s economy.’

To get involved or see which businesses will be taking part, click here.