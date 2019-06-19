Environmental Health visit to Breezers Bar, Chilling Lane, Warsash.

Pictures show filth in Warsash holiday park bar given hygiene rating of 1

Solent Breezes Holiday Park in Warsash has been told it must improve its bar's hygiene after inspectors gave it a rating of one following a visit on May 21, 2019.

They went to the Chilling Lane site after receiving a report of an alleged mouse sighting.

