Pictures show filth in Warsash holiday park bar given hygiene rating of 1 Solent Breezes Holiday Park in Warsash has been told it must improve its bar's hygiene after inspectors gave it a rating of one following a visit on May 21, 2019. They went to the Chilling Lane site after receiving a report of an alleged mouse sighting.