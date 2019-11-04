FAMOUS characters from the world of TV will be coming to Portsmouth this weekend, for the opening of a new toy shop.

Smyths Toy Stores will be opening its doors for the very first time at Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road, Copnor, on Saturday, November 9.

The new Smyths Toy Superstore will open on Saturday. Picture: Stu Norton

The store is one of three opening in the retail park, with Lidl already open and B&M opening on Thursday, November 7.

Opening at 9am, the retailer is holding a party with face-painting, candy floss and giveaways – but also has some of the biggest names from children’s television coming down.

Grekko, Owlette and Catboy from PJ Masks will be joined by Jett from Superwings, the Fat Controller from Thomas and Friends and the Elf On The Shelf.

Store manager Melanie Hillier said: ‘We’re delighted to be moving to a brand new Smyths Toys Superstore in Portsmouth.

‘We are inviting everyone down to join us on Saturday for the opening.

‘There will be various giveaways and some great bargains you won’t want to miss out on, so make sure you drop by.’

