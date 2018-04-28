Plan submitted for sports centre in the middle of Portsmouth

Have your say

A PLANNING application for a new multimillion-pound sports facility has been submitted.

The University of Portsmouth has applied to Portsmouth City Council to build the new state-of-the-art centre in Ravelin Park.

If given permission it will have an eight-lane swimming pool, climbing wall, ski simulator, large sports hall and fitness suite.

The building, which will have an underground car park, will have a glass front on the ground floor which architects say will integrate the sports centre into the surrounding park.

In its full planning statement, the application said: ‘The scheme aims to help the university fulfil its potential by offering a high-quality sport and leisure facility.

‘It will help to significantly enhance the non-academic life of students while delivering an improved student experience and promoting health and wellbeing through the provision of a wide range of sports and fitness activities.

‘The new multi-sport facility will provide a high quality experience, for the student population, university staff and the wider community.

‘The building also provides an opportunity for the Department of Sport and Exercise Science to address deficiencies in the existing offer provided at St Paul’s Centre, which does not meet student demand or expectations.’

If the planning application is agreed, work could start in autumn.