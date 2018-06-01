Planning partner returns to firm in new appointment

PROPERTY Adviser Vail Williams LLP has appointed a new planning partner.

David Ramsay is returning to the firm after working with Jones Laing LaSalle.

David, who has more than 17 years’ experience in the sector, is leaving his post as director at JLL and is excited to return to Vail Williams as a planning partner.

He said: ‘It’s a pleasure to return to Vail Williams – a firm for which I have a great affinity.

‘I’ve watched with interest as it has continued to grow, both in the Solent and nationally, so to be able to play a role in continuing its future growth is an opportunity I’m really looking forward to.’