Plans announced to make Port Solent ‘plastic straw free’

A MARINA shopping centre is hoping to completely eradicate plastic straws from all shops, as it joins the fight against plastic waste.

Port Solent has joined the Final Straw Solent campaign, being run in association with The News, to minimise the impact of plastics on the marine environment.

The campaign has seen more than 100 businesses from across the Solent region sign up to fight back against single-use platics.

Lisa Fowler, Port Solent’s event manager, said: ‘The Boardwalk at Port Solent is delighted to be working with The Final Straw Solent, in the hope of making Port Solent plastic straw free.

‘Whilst we know this may be a challenge, it is one we are passionate about and hope that all of our tenants join us and come on board.’

The founder of Final Straw Solent, Bianca Carr, has welcomed the news, saying that Port Solent is an ‘important location’ in the ongoing battle against plastic waste.

She said: ‘We strongly believe that this collaboration will be incredibly successful and will help us to achieve our goals of one day making the Solent area, at the very least, free from single-use plastic straws.

‘With the level of footfall through Port Solent we feel that this such an important location to help spread awareness of the plastic crisis and how it is potentially affecting our marine life.’