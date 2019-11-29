Plans confirmed for Gosport Post Office to move to new location next year

EMPTY premises in Gosport High Street will be the home of the Post Office when it relocates next year.

The date of the move is being finalised for the Post Office to open at its new location at 132 High Street, 560ft from its current home at 51-52 High Street.

Gosport Post Office in the High Street''Picture: Paul Jacobs (132723-15)

Services will remain the same, which include bill payments, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

The currently empty premises will be fully refurbished and the branch will be built to make sure there is space for the new style Post Office to operate alongside the retail offer.

Post Office services will be provided from four serving positions - a mixture of screened and open plan, with a Post Office serving point provided for use at the retail counter and available during shop opening hours.

Opening hours will remain the same as Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm.

A war memorial is located in Gosport Post Office dedicated to colleagues who worked for the organisation when it was known as the General Post Office, which included what is now Royal Mail.

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said: ‘We will be working with the postmaster and Royal Mail to identify the most appropriate place to relocate the memorial so that members of the public can continue to pay their respects to those of our colleagues who sacrificed their lives.

‘We fully recognise the importance and significance of war memorials and, once agreed, the relocation will be handled with great care and sensitivity, including a re-dedication.’