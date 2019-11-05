Plans unveiled for new 'maker space' in Gosport to pass on skills

ENGINEERS, carpenters and artists could soon have somewhere to work on their projects and teach others their skills.

Plans are in motion for a ‘maker space’ to be built in Gosport, providing a building where artisans can join forces under one roof.

The scheme is the brainchild of Paul Cobb, who works alongside the Gosportarians on community work in the town, and also organised 2017’s Driftwood Festival.

He hopes to encourage more people in the town to get creative and upcycle goods to cut down on waste.

Mr Cobb’s inspiration for the project comes from America, where huge warehouses are used as communal construction spaces.

‘I really liked the community aspect of it,’ he said.

‘For me, I started by making furniture out of wooden pallets and watching tutorials on YouTube, but there are a lot of talented people in this town.

‘We want people to reuse and recycle rather than just buying new stuff – this gives them a platform to do that.’

Make Gosport will be using a currently unconfirmed site in Rowner, subject to a lease being signed.

As a community space, Mr Cobb is asking those looking to use the space to tell him what should be inside.

He said: ‘We want people to tell use what they would use the space for.

‘For example one person has told us that they want to do silversmithing, while a few people have offered to teach classes as well, so everyone can share their skills with each other.

‘The people we’ve heard from have the skills but don’t have anywhere to apply them, it’s a shame for their talents to go to waste.’

Plans show a couple of cabins outside the main building, which would need planning permission before construction.

Mr Cobb is also crowdfunding to get tools and equipment for Make Gosport – but vows that whatever the fundraising total is, the site will still open in January or February next year.

‘I’ve had this idea for quite some time so it’s very exciting,' he said.

‘Hopefully we can create more of a making culture in the town.’