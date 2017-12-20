Plug sets recalled due to fire risk fears

Retailer B&Q have recalled two of their remote control plug sets as they could be a fire risk.

It includes the remote controlled on/off twin set (product number 5052931395033) and the remote controlled on/off triple set (4895130705675).

In an email to customers B&Q, which has a Portsmouth branch in Fratton Way, said: ‘A small number of these products have shown excessive heat build-up inside the plug, and in some circumstances, this could cause items in contact with them to ignite.’

Both products were on sale from September 2014 to November this year.

If you are using one of the sets, switch it off at the wall and remove the plug.

You can return it to a B&Q store for a full refund, and staff will be able to answer any further questions.

The store added: ‘At B&Q, we have rigorous quality control procedures in place for all our products, and we take great pride putting the safety and wellbeing of our customers above everything else.

‘We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.’

If you need any more information find your nearest store here or call 0300 303 4482.