POLL: Should quiet zones on trains be scrapped?

SOUTH Western Railway is considering scrapping quiet zones from its services.

The company has started a poll on its website and social media asking for passengers to vote on whether the zones should stay or go.

On its site SWR said it was difficult to police the areas as much as it would like, and that many train companies had already abolished the zones altogether.

As of 5.15pm yesterday, 65 per cent of voters on the company’s Twitter page had voted in favour of keeping the quiet areas.

A SWR spokesman said: ‘No decisions have been made yet and we are still gathering customer feedback on this issue.’

To vote in the poll search for SWR on social media or go to forum.southwesternrailway.com.

The poll is open until December 10.