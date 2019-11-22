Pop-up clothing store has opened at Gunwharf Quays just in time for Christmas

AN outdoor clothing brand has opened up a new pop-up store at Gunwharf Quays just in time for Christmas.

Regatta have opened the shop and it will remain in the Portsmouth shopping centre until March next year.

Christmas lights at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The store stocks a wide range of products from general outdoor and technical clothing, footwear and accessories, to high quality ski packs containing all the essentials for hitting the slopes.

READ MORE: This is how long you have left to watch Gunwharf Quays' spectacular free light show

The store will expand Gunwharf Quays’ outdoor offering and bring ski wear to the centre for the first time, selling products from high quality brands such as Craghoppers and Dare 2B as well as products exclusively designed by Julien Macdonald, all with up to 60 per cent off RRP.

Joanne Black, Managing Director at Regatta, said: ‘We are delighted to be bringing our fantastic selection of outdoor clothing and accessories to Portsmouth.

READ MORE: These are the newest shops to open at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth

‘We really feel that our ranges offer something for everyone - whatever the pursuit! And our lovely staff are always on hand to offer to advice on the perfect kit.’

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘From stocking fillers for the outdoor adventurer, to ski jackets for those hitting the slopes, the store is a must visit for customers searching for Christmas gifts.’

The Regatta pop-up shop is located in The Plaza.