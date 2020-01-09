Popular beer festival returns to Portsmouth

GET your steins and lederhosen ready because a popular Bavarian-style bier festival is returning to the city after organisers took a year off.

Oktoberfest Portsmouth will make its return to Guildhall Square this year for one day only.

Beer lovers will get the chance to enjoy traditional Bavarian drinks, food and live Oompah bands at the festival, which is being held on Saturday, October 31.

The festival hopes to bring some of the world’s best beers and drinks to Portsmouth.

As well as a large selection of beers, wines, spirits and prosecco will be available, as well as soft drinks for the non-drinkers.

There will also be a large selection of traditional German foods plus those important steins.

Fancy dress is optional but encouraged.

The festival has been running since 2016, but the organisers, who are also the brains behind Victorious Festival, took a break from running the event in 2019 due to a busy schedule.

Organiser Andy Marsh said: ‘It was nice to have a year off but we’re really looking forward to bringing it back. We’re bringing it back to Guildhall Walk which was everyone’s favourite location so we’re very excited about that.’

‘Tickets are going to fly pretty fast because we’re just holding it on the Saturday.

‘People seem to be really up for it so it should be good. It’s going to be a really good atmosphere.’

This year, the festival will take place in what is set to take place inside what is set to be Europe’s largest bier tent.

In 2017, a whopping 30,000 steins of beer were poured.

The event is usually split into sessions, with daytime and evening slots available, but times have not yet been confirmed.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but those keen to get their tickets can register their email address online at oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk to be the first to get their hands on them.