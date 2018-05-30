Popular football centre closes without warning

PARENTS have expressed their disappointment after an indoor football centre and children’s play area shut down unexpectedly.

Soccer City and Fun City in Fareham announced via social media on Monday that it would be closing down.

Richard Croucher from Titchfield Park paid the deposit for his son’s birthday party last week.

The 36-year-old said: ‘My son was having a joint party with his friend from school. They’re both really disappointed and we’re looking for something similar in the area for a football party.

We’ve had three parties there and it seemed very popular amongst their peers.

Like many other parents, Richard can’t get hold of the owners to get his desposit back.

He added: ‘Ideally I’d like the deposit back, £25. I’d be amazed if I could get hold of someone to give it to me though and I used to play on a Monday and Wednesday evening and it was really busy.’

The indoor football centre had been running for 25 years with 300 locally-based teams playing each week while Fun City next door offered soft play.

A post on Facebook read: ‘Please be aware as of Monday May 28 Fun City & Soccer City was closed on instructions by its owners.

‘This came with no notice and as a big shock to all staff.

‘We would like to apologise to everyone who has booked a party with us who were unable to contact us about the situation.

‘This is something that does not sit well with any staff member but beyond our control.

‘We are looking at resolving this and will update in due course.’

Michelle Bell from Gosport booked her son’s birthday party at the start of the year for July.

The 40-year-old said: ‘I was so shocked to hear about it and it was upsetting news to break to my son as it is his 10th birthday and he lost his uncle 18 months ago and refused to have a party until now and he didn’t want to have a party after we told him.

‘I have had no contact from Soccer City and find it really bad to hear from friends and not them.’

The News has contacted Soccer City and Fun City for a statement.