Popular gastro pub known for its food closes its doors

A ONCE-POPULAR country pub known for its food has closed its doors.

The Hurdles in Droxford, which is run by Ei Group, formerly known as Enterprise Inns, shut suddenly earlier this month.

The Hurdles in Droxford has closed down Picture: Google Maps

The pub, pictured right, had only recently revamped its menu and was offering various food offers after it was taken over just six months ago.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: ‘We have taken the difficult decision to close The Hurdles with immediate effect.

‘Thank you so much to everyone who has supported the pub over the last six months, we appreciate it.’

However it is not all bad news as Ei say they are looking to reopen and the previous management say they are pursuing their food business elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: ‘We can confirm The Hurdles is currently shut. We’d like to reassure the local community that we intend to reopen the pub with a new publican in the near future.’

The previous managers of The Hurdles, who had received raves reviews for their food online, said they will continue their business by holding pop-up catering events.

Their Facebook page said: ‘The Hurdles may be closed, but Edd and the team will be cooking a series of pop ups over the coming weeks and months.

‘The first one is on the 16th of July at a tiny restaurant not far from the pub. Only 20 spaces. Price is £30 per person.

‘Edd is happy to make adjustments for dietary requirements and create vegetarian menus upon request.’

There is a sample menu on the Facebook page - search ‘The Hurdles’ on Facebook for more or to book.