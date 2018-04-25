Popular golf day returns to raise money for good cause

FOLLOWING the success of last year’s event, a charity golf day is making its return to Hampshire.

Last year Taylor Made Computer Solutions’ event raised more than £32,000 for Wessex Heartbeat.

Chief executive of Wessex Heartbeat, John Munro, with Taylor Made Computer Solutions MD Nigel Taylor

The IT firm plans to host its second golf day on September 14 at the 18-hole Hilton Ageas Bowl golf course, with several challenges and competitions taking place on the day, followed by a gala dinner, live music, a raffle and further entertainment in the evening.

To find out more about the event or book a place, contact Tina at Wessex Heartbeat on 023 8070 6095 or email tina@heartbeat.org.uk