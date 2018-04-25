Popular golf day returns to raise money for good cause

FOLLOWING the success of last year’s event, a charity golf day is making its return to Hampshire.
Last year Taylor Made Computer Solutions’ event raised more than £32,000 for Wessex Heartbeat.
The IT firm plans to host its second golf day on September 14 at the 18-hole Hilton Ageas Bowl golf course, with several challenges and competitions taking place on the day, followed by a gala dinner, live music, a raffle and further entertainment in the evening.
To find out more about the event or book a place, contact Tina at Wessex Heartbeat on 023 8070 6095 or email tina@heartbeat.org.uk