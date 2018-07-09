Popular hotel, golf and spa resort unveils new penthouse suites

A POPULAR hotel, golf and spa resort has unveiled its new fully-furnished apartments.

Old Thorns, a four-star resort in Liphook, has opened 14 penthouse suites and 37 two-bedroom apartments, with views across the South Downs countryside and resort golf course.

Managing director Cathal Lynch said: ‘Because of the continued success of Old Thorns and the development of its facilities, we have expanded our accommodation to introduce fully-furnished, fully-equipped apartments. Guests will have the privacy of their own self-contained apartment but with the flexibility and convenience of using all the Old Thorns’ facilities – from dining to leisure.

‘It’s unique for the location and we are anticipating they will be extremely popular among groups of friends and families for celebrations and short breaks.’