Popular Portsmouth bar reopens after major facelift

A POPULAR pub has breathed new life into its decor and bar following a refurbishment.

Hampshire Boulevard, in Portsmouth, has re-opened following a major investment by owners Mike Black and Christopher Parker.

The pair, who have owned the freehouse for 16 years, said it was in need of a makeover.

‘We had done minor changes to decor over the years but nothing like this,’ Mike said.

‘It is exciting to be able to invest a serious sum back into the bar and give it a much-needed facelift.

‘Before, we did odd little jobs to parts of it but this time the whole bar space is different and the decor has been refreshed.

‘It is good for the staff to see that the money being made behind the bar is being put to good use to spruce up the place.

‘Since re-opening at the end of last month, we have got a really good response from our customers.’

The makeover has seen the old bar ripped out and a new one installed, new bar furniture purchased and the VIP area improved along with the stage.

The bar, on St Pauls Road in the city centre, has kept the ship’s figurine and extended on the nautical theme.

Mike added: ‘We have made it look like the galley of ship and wanted to have a naval theme to match the city.’

As well as investing in the revamp, Mike and Chris are also aiming to hold more events at the bar including bingo during the week, karaoke nights and a cabaret act.

It will also continue with its nightclub events on Friday and Saturdays where it is open until 3am.

Mike said: ‘We are really looking forward to this next step, it is like celebrating a Sweet 16.

‘The bar is more popular than ever and we have people from countries like Spain and Poland who know about us and visit.

‘People don’t realise just how well-known we are and it is great to be able to give something back to the customers with our new look.’

n For more information on the events held, visit Hampshire Boulevard’s Facebook page.