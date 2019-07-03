Popular Portsmouth circus to return to Cosham for fourth year running

PORTSMOUTH’S own circus is returning to Cosham with flying acrobats, jugglers and clowns on the agenda for all the family to enjoy.

Circus Wonderland is appearing on the King George V Playing Fields, Cosham from today until Sunday, July 7.

Some of the performers at Circus Wonderland, which is coming to King George V playing fields this week.

The Wickham-based business – which is directed by Paul Carpenter, who appears in the shows as Mr Popol – travels throughout the UK from February until November.

This will be the eighth year that the circus has toured and the fourth consecutive year they have performed in Cosham.

Director Paul said: ‘Although we travel to some fantastic towns and locations, Cosham is our favourite venue of the whole tour.

‘All of our family and friends are able to see us and we have built up a very loyal following of people who like to support their very own locally based circus.’

Foot juggler Grace Olivia will be among those performing, along with Argentinian acrobat Sebastian, who shows off his skills at the top of a pole, ten metres above the audience.

Also on the line up are The Centners, who show off their flame throwing juggling from the back of their speeding quad bikes and trapeze artists Duo Velvet, who fly around the arena without safety devices.

Award winning clowns Kakehole and Mr Popol will make a return with their comic capers, magic and an exploding grand piano.

There will also be a special appearance from UV star Mr Slinky.

No animals will perform at any of the shows, but there will be an appearance from ‘baby shark’ for the smaller guests to enjoy.

Show times are weekdays at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 5pm, Sunday at 2pm.

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, visit circuswonderland.co.uk or call the box office on 07531 612240.