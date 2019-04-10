Popular Southsea bar closes its doors unexpectedly 

Have your say

A POPULAR bar in the heart of Southsea has unexpectedly closed its doors.

The Belle Isle, in Osborne Road, has not opened today.

The Belle Isle, in Osborne Road, Southsea

A sign in the window says: 'We're sorry to say we've had to close our doors but we would like to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers throughout the years.'

The bar opened in 2009. It was the brainchild of Victorious festival organisers Ben Miles and Andy March.

They left in 2017 and Companies House records show the business was taken over by William Wright.

The Belle Isle also had a branch in Chapel Street, near the cathedral in Chichester, which opened in March 2012.

A sign in the window of the Chichester bar says: 'Unfortunately we are closed today.

‘This is due to essential maintenance work.

‘Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Normal service will resume Wednesday.'

It does not make clear which Wednesday - nor whether the bar has been affected by Southsea's unexpected closure.

Mr Wright has been approached for comment.