Port reaches new standard

THE city’s port is one of the first organisations in the world to reach a new standard for occupational health and safety management.

The British Standards Institution recognised Portsmouth International Port for achieving ISO 45001.

Organisations have three years to make the transition from the current standard

Port systems standards compliance manager John Feltham said: ‘Everyone worked incredibly hard to make this transition and we had a core team made up of the deputy harbour master, engineering manager and the duty operations management team. I’m proud that we’re among the first in the world to achieve conformity to this new standard.

‘It’s even more important to us to demonstrate our skills in regards to health and safety, as this is something all organisations should have as their number one priority.’