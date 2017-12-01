Port Solent-based firm celebrates major milestone

Have your say

A FIRM which offers transport to the elderly and mobility-impaired has celebrated a major milestone.

Driving Miss Daisy UK has marked its 30th branch open in the nation.

The companion franchise, which launched in the UK in 2014, offers transportation for the elderly and anyone who is unable to drive.

Since arriving from Canada at their UK base in Gosport, the company has expanded across the nation, and has branches in Portsmouth, Havant and Hayling Island to name but a few.

Paul Nuth, UK founder who is based at the firm’s HQ in Port Solent, said the latest milestone was a huge achievement for an organisation which started with just two people.

He said: ‘I’m delighted that Driving Miss Daisy has celebrated its 30th UK franchise.

‘We’ve transported children, the elderly and even pets, as our spacious cars can accommodate pushchairs, wheelchairs and even folding mobility scooters.

‘All of our drivers are qualified first aiders and we are presently engaging in dementia and Alzheimer’s awareness courses.’

Royal Navy veteran Paul, of Lee-on-the-Solent, was on holiday with his wife Ada and spotted a ‘Daisy’ car on a driveway.

Paul was intrigued and immediately grasped the business concept.

He added: ‘So many families have grown to trust the service with their loved ones, knowing we will go the extra mile.’

The Alzheimer’s Organisation has predicted the number of people in the UK with dementia could rise to more than one million by 2025.

Paul said his firm was working towards ‘bridging that chasm’ by expanding its services.

For more details on the community venture, see drivingmissdaisy.co.uk.