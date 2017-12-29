Port Solent restaurant closed after inspection

Have your say

A PORT SOLENT restaurant was closed after a visit from a environmental health team.

Portsmouth City Council’s inspectors visited Hot Rock on The Boardwalk, and the restaurant voluntarily closed the premises on a temporary basis.

A city council spokesperson said: ‘Following a visit by our environmental health team, the premises voluntarily closed to work through some issues. We’re working with the premises to resolve these issues, so it can re-open.’

The site reopened for business shortly after and a spokesperson for Hot Rock said that the closure was due to a faulty oven part.