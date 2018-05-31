Portsmouth advisors tackle £5m of debt in 12 months

THEY have dealt with almost £5m of debt in Portsmouth over the past 12 months, helping thousands of people with their money problems.

Now, the team at Citizens Advice Portsmouth has received the Debt Team of the Year award at the annual Institute of Money Advisers (IMA) conference in Manchester.

The team, based at Ark Royal House in Winston Churchill Avenue, received the award for its tireless passion for helping people in Portsmouth – having also gained more than £750,000 of valid benefit entitlement for their clients.

Chief Officer at Citizens Advice Portsmouth, Sandy O’Neill, said: ‘We are so proud that our Money Advice Team were recognised nationally as the Debt Team of the Year. Our Portsmouth residents are lucky to be one of the few areas who have the benefit of being able to turn to a full-time team of highly skilled and experienced money advisers in times of financial crisis thanks to the funding we receive from the Money Advice Service.

‘Kirsty Edwards and her team always go the extra mile with a smile and it’s wonderful to see them get some recognition for their incredible work.’

Chair of trustees, Stef Nienaltowski, believes the award is a testament to the commitment shown by the Citizens Advice team.

He said: ‘In the five months it’s been my privilege to be the Citizens Advice Portsmouth chair, I have witnessed first-hand the passion and commitment the team have to help those in need.

‘No-one wants to find themselves in this situation but our wonderfully skilled and dedicated team is on hand to help.’

The Citizens Advice Portsmouth branch runs a drop-in service on Mondays (9am-7pm), Tuesdays-Thursdays (9am-4pm) and on Fridays (9am-3pm).

To book an appointment, you can call (023) 9285 5855.